Caitlyn Smith is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She was raised in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Smith's debut album 'Starfire' was released on Monument Records on January 19, 2018.

She has written songs recorded by Meghan Trainor ("Like I'm Gonna Lose You", duet with John Legend, #1 on Billboard Adult Top 40 chart), Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton ("You Can't Make Old Friends"), and more.

She released the EP Starfire in July 2016. In January 2017, she announced she had signed a label deal with the newly reformed Monument Records. Smith has played at Lollapalooza, Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Americana Fest and ACL Fest.

Caitlyn was named one of Rolling Stone Magazine's "10 New Artists You Need To Know".