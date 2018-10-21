Peter GrantUK easy listening/jazz vocalist. Born 1987
Peter Grant
1987
Peter Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Grant (born 1987, Leeds, Yorkshire, England) is an English singer of easy listening and jazz music. He also plays the Piano.
Peter Grant Tracks
You're The First The Last My Everything
The More I See You
The More I See You
Spooky
Spooky
The Best Is Yet To Come
The Best Is Yet To Come
On Days Like These
On Days Like These
JOANNA
JOANNA
That's Life
That's Life
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
The Girl From Ipanema
The Girl From Ipanema
Didn't We
Didn't We
Let The Good Times Roll
Let The Good Times Roll
Too Close
Too Close
