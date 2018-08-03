Mountain Heart is an American band, which combines elements of rock, jam band, country, blues, jazz, folk and bluegrass music into a high-energy sound. Critics now describe the band using terms such as "acoustic overdrive", "Folk rock on steroids", and "slam grass".

Mountain Heart, or its members have won or been nominated for multiple Grammys, ACM, CMA, and IBMA Awards. They have appeared on the revered stage of the Grand Ole Opry over 130 times and have shared the stage with acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Levon Helm, Punch Brothers, George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Brad Paisley, to Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, Travis Tritt, Yonder Mountain Stringband, Leann Rimes and Patty Loveless. Their recent inclusion on several Nationally Syndicated PBS series' over the last few years has increased the band's popularity.[citation needed]

With award-winning beginnings in bluegrass music, Mountain Heart has broadened its repertoire to include a large variety of musical styles and assortment of instruments, and forged a stage show which appeals to a variety of musical tastes.[citation needed] From large outdoor folk/roots/country music festivals, to sold-out arena shows opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd, to headlining concerts with Tony Rice.