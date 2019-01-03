Kathy KirbyBorn 20 October 1938. Died 19 May 2011
Kathy Kirby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03vxrww.jpg
1938-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/758849ba-9a69-40b9-b621-6ae0906f0fde
Kathy Kirby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathy Kirby (born Kathleen O'Rourke; 20 October 1938 – 19 May 2011) was an English singer, reportedly the highest-paid female singer of her generation. She is best known for her cover version of Doris Day's "Secret Love" and for representing the United Kingdom in the 1965 Eurovision Song Contest where she finished in second place. Her physical appearance often drew comparisons with Marilyn Monroe. Her popularity peaked in the 1960s, when she was one of the best-known and most-recognised personalities in British show business.
Kathy Kirby Tracks
Dance On
Kathy Kirby
Dance On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
Dance On
Last played on
Secret Love
Kathy Kirby
Secret Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
Secret Love
Last played on
The Adam Adamant Theme
Kathy Kirby
The Adam Adamant Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
The Adam Adamant Theme
Last played on
Let Me Go Lover
Kathy Kirby
Let Me Go Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
Let Me Go Lover
Last played on
If You Were The Only Boy In The World
Kathy Kirby
If You Were The Only Boy In The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
If You Were The Only Boy In The World
Last played on
You're The One
Kathy Kirby
You're The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
You're The One
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Kathy Kirby
I Wish You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrww.jpglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
