Minneapolis based chamber-folk sextet Dark Dark Dark revel in the wonder that is around us always. Their dramatic sound sets Nona Marie Invie’s soaring, haunting voice against age-old instrumentation that evokes the soundtrack to a beautiful film.

Dark Dark Dark is an American folk band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Formed in 2006, the band has toured extensively in the United States and Europe and are known for their blend of New Orleans jazz, Americana, Eastern European folk and pop sensibilities.

In 2008 Dark Dark Dark released their debut album The Snow Magic on Supply & Demand Music, which PopMatters called “a strong debut”. This was followed by an EP of Snow Magic remixes from Anticon artists Odd Nosdam and Dosh in October 2009, which coincided with a US tour opening for Why? and AU. In March 2010 they released their EP Bright Bright Bright, followed by their full-length album Wild Go in October 2010, both to critical acclaim.

Pitchfork Media writes of the full length, “...perhaps Dark Dark Dark's true accomplishment here is how they mix sounds and influences so effortlessly. They comprise a tight, intuitive unit, especially when the instruments swirl together into an otherworldly eddy of sound”. NPR notes how “Invie sings with a flexible, penetrating voice, shedding both light and shadow on the meaning of her lyrics” and Paste Magazine describes the “...noteworthy balance that’s struck between beauty, familiarity, and surrealistic imagery...”.