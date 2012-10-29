The Wonder Who?Formed 1965. Disbanded 1967
The Wonder Who?
1965
The Wonder Who? Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wonder Who? was a nom de disque of The Four Seasons for four single records released from 1965 to 1967. It was one of a handful of "names" used by the group at that time, including Frankie Valli (as a "solo" artist even though the Four Seasons were present on the record) and The Valli Boys. Wonder Who? recordings generally feature the falsetto singing by Valli, but with a softer falsetto than on "typical" Four Seasons recordings.
