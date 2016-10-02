Twelve Foot Ninja is a heavy metal band from Melbourne, Victoria that released its debut album Silent Machine in 2012. The band consists of Kin (vocals), Russ (drums), Stevic (guitar), Damon (bass) and Rohan (guitar). They won Best New Talent at the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards (America's only hard rock music awards) as well as two listener-voted awards from SiriusXM's Liquid Metal the year before. The band broke a world record for the most amount crowdfunded for a music video. Their first headline tour of Europe in April 2017 sold out five of the seven UK shows.