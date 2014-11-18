Rui Manuel Gaudêncio Veloso, commonly known as Rui Veloso, (born 30 July 1957, in Lisbon), is a Portuguese rock and blues singer and musician. Although he was born in Lisbon, his family moved to the northern city of Porto when he was just three months old[citation needed]. This composer and interpreter had a great impact on the Portuguese music scene with the record, Ar de Rock (April 1980), whose influences were Eric Clapton and B.B.King[citation needed]. This album is considered[by whom?] a landmark of rock music in Portugal, and the one that started the boom in rock music in Portugal in the 1980s[citation needed].

Songs such as Chico Fininho and A Rapariguinha do Shopping became instant classics when the album was released in 1980[citation needed]. His lyrics, normally written by Carlos Tê[citation needed], are strongly influenced by the Porto culture[why?]. An unconditional lover of the blues, he has played with B.B. King several times[citation needed]. He became one of the most productive and renowned Portuguese musicians, as his discography clearly shows today.