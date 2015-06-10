Emily HainesBorn 25 January 1974
Emily Haines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1f5.jpg
1974-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7583c8b8-cea2-4cac-beec-c1e2afe3df2a
Emily Haines Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Savitri Haines (born January 25, 1974) is a Canadian singer and songwriter. She is best known as the lead singer, keyboardist and songwriter of the rock band Metric and a member of Broken Social Scene. As a solo artist, she has performed under her own name and under the moniker Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton. Haines has a soprano vocal range.
Emily Haines Tracks
Crowd Surf Off A Cliff
Emily Haines
Crowd Surf Off A Cliff
Doctor Blind
Emily Haines
Doctor Blind
Doctor Blind
Dr Blind
Emily Haines
Dr Blind
Dr Blind
