Charlotte Ann Martin (born October 31, 1976) is an American singer-songwriter, who performs predominantly on the piano. She has written several studio albums, two of which have received mainstream commercial releases, 2004's On Your Shore and 2006's Stromata. In 2009, she released an instrumental piano album titled Piano Trees before releasing her new studio album Dancing on Needles on February 1, 2011. On February 25, 2014, she released a new studio album, Water Breaks Stone.