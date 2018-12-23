Yung LeanSwedish rapper. Born 18 July 1996
Yung Lean
Yung Lean Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonatan Leandoer Håstad (born 18 July 1996), better known by his stage name Yung Lean, is a Swedish rapper, singer, songwriter, fashion designer and record producer.
Born in Minsk, Belarus and raised in Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden Håstad rose to fame in the mid 2010s, through the singles "Ginseng Strip 2002" and "Kyoto". The then 16-year-old released his debut mixtape Unknown Death 2002 in July 2013. Håstad released his first studio album Unknown Memory in September 2014, to minor commercial success in the United States. He has released two studio albums and mixtapes since then.
