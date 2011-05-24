Paradise OskarBorn 23 October 1990
Paradise Oskar
1990-10-23
Paradise Oskar Biography (Wikipedia)
Paradise Oskar was a stage name used by Axel Ehnström, a Finnish singer-songwriter (born on 23 October 1990 in Kirkkonummi, Finland) who represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf with the song "Da Da Dam".
