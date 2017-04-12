John Bacchus DykesBorn 10 March 1823. Died 22 January 1876
John Bacchus Dykes
1823-03-10
John Bacchus Dykes Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bacchus Dykes (10 March 1823 – 22 January 1876) was an English clergyman and hymnwriter.
John Bacchus Dykes Tracks
Nicaea
John Bacchus Dykes
Nicaea
Nicaea
Fierce raged the tempest
John Bacchus Dykes
Fierce raged the tempest
Fierce raged the tempest
Choir
Eternal Father, strong to save
John Bacchus Dykes
Eternal Father, strong to save
Eternal Father, strong to save
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
John Bacchus Dykes
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Eternal Father strong to save (naval hymn)
John Bacchus Dykes
Eternal Father strong to save (naval hymn)
Eternal Father strong to save (naval hymn)
Performer
Praise To The Holiest (feat. Alba Brass & Simon Niemiński)
John Bacchus Dykes
Praise To The Holiest (feat. Alba Brass & Simon Niemiński)
Praise To The Holiest (feat. Alba Brass & Simon Niemiński)
Choir
Music Arranger
Eternal Father Strong To Save
John Bacchus Dykes
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Sleep Holy Babe
John Bacchus Dykes
Sleep Holy Babe
Sleep Holy Babe
