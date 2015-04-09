Steinar RaknesBorn 22 March 1975
Steinar Raknes
1975-03-22
Steinar Raknes Biography (Wikipedia)
Steinar Raknes (born 22 March 1975) is a Norwegian jazz musician (upright bass) and composer, and the younger brother of Jazz singer and pianist Eldbjørg Raknes. He is considered to be one of the most talented double bass players of his generation in Norway, and is known from collaborations with the like of Chick Corea, Michael Brecker, Bobby McFerrin, Ola Kvernberg and Hallgeir Pedersen.
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
Tore Brunborg
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
Shelter (feat. Eivind Aarset, Per Oddvar Johansen & Steinar Raknes)
