LivJapanese band. Formed 2002
Liv
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7579f4c7-94cd-4b47-82b7-8cfd401afe21
Liv Biography (Wikipedia)
Manabu Oshio (押尾 学 Oshio Manabu, born May 6, 1978) is a Japanese former singer and actor. He is the former vocalist of the band LIV. He was convicted in 2011 of drug use and failing to provide assistance to an acquaintance who died after taking drugs he had provided her.
