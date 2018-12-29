Charles BruffyBorn 1958
Charles Bruffy
1958
Charles Bruffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Bruffy (born 1958) is an American choral conductor. He is artistic director of the Kansas City Chorale in Kansas City, Missouri, and is Chorus Director of the Kansas City Symphony. He lives in Kansas City.
Charles Bruffy Tracks
Sunrise Mass: The Spheres (Kyrie eleison)
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
The Great Doxology (Vespers, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
Double, double, toil and trouble (4 Shakespeare Songs)
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Last played on
Mass for Double Choir: Sanctus and Benedictus
Frank Martin
Last played on
Blessed is the man
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Serenity (O magnum mysterium)
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
Northern Lights
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
O mistress mine (Shakespeare Songs)
Matthew Harris
Last played on
All-Night Vigil, Blessed Is The Man
Sergei Rachmaninov
Performer
Last played on
The Ground, 'Pleni sunt coeli et terra gloria tua'
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
The cloud-capp'd towers (Three Shakespeare Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Blessed is the man (All-Night Vigil, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Serenity
Phoenix Chorale
Last played on
Vespers (All-night vigil) Op.37 for chorus
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
The Spheres (Kyrie eleison) (2008) oringinally from the Sunrise Mass
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
In time of softest snow
John Carter
Last played on
Ubi caritas
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
Serenity (feat. Phoenix Chorale & Charles Bruffy)
Ola Gjeilo
Last played on
