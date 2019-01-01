Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase (born October 8, 1943) is an American comedian, actor and writer.

Born into a prominent New York family, Chase worked a variety of jobs before moving into comedy and began acting with National Lampoon. He became a key cast member in the first season of Saturday Night Live, where his recurring Weekend Update segment soon became a staple of the show. As both a performer and writer, he earned three Primetime Emmy Awards out of five nominations.

Chase had his first leading film role in the comedy Foul Play (1978), earning two Golden Globe Award nominations. He is further known for his portrayals of Clark W. Griswold in five National Lampoon's Vacation films and Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher in both Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). Other prominent titles include Caddyshack (1980), Seems Like Old Times (1980), Spies Like Us (1985), Three Amigos (1986), Memoirs of an Invisible Man (1992), Orange County (2002) and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010). He has hosted the Academy Awards twice (1987 and 1988) and briefly had his own late-night talk show, The Chevy Chase Show (1993). He played the character Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC comedy series Community from 2009 to 2014.