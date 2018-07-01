Pink AndersonBorn 12 February 1900. Died 12 August 1974
Pink Anderson
1900-02-12
Pinkney "Pink" Anderson (February 12, 1900 – October 12, 1974) was an American blues singer and guitarist.
Greasy Greens
Gonna Tip Out Tonight
I Got A Woman 'Way Cross Town
Talking Blues
You Don't Know My Mind
