Manu ChaoBorn 21 June 1961
Manu Chao
1961-06-21
Manu Chao Biography (Wikipedia)
Manu Chao (born José-Manuel Thomas Arthur Chao, June 21, 1961) is a French musician of Spanish descent. He sings in French, Spanish, English, Italian, Arabic, Catalan, Galician, Portuguese, Greek and occasionally in other languages. Chao began his musical career in Paris, busking and playing with groups such as Hot Pants and Los Carayos, which combined a variety of languages and musical styles. With friends and his brother Antoine Chao, he founded the band Mano Negra in 1987, achieving considerable success, particularly in Europe. He became a solo artist after its breakup in 1995, and since then tours regularly with his live band, Radio Bemba.
Manu Chao Tracks
Senegal Fast Food (feat. Manu Chao)
Amadou & Mariam
Senegal Fast Food (feat. Manu Chao)
Senegal Fast Food (feat. Manu Chao)
Merry Blues
Toots & The Maytals
Merry Blues
Merry Blues
Le Rendez Vous
Manu Chao
Le Rendez Vous
Le Rendez Vous
Mr Bobby
Manu Chao
Mr Bobby
Mr Bobby
Bongo Bong
Manu Chao
Bongo Bong
Bongo Bong
Senegal Fast Food
Amadou & Mariam
Senegal Fast Food
Senegal Fast Food
La Vida Tombola
Manu Chao
La Vida Tombola
La Vida Tombola
Rumba De Barcelona
Manu Chao
Rumba De Barcelona
Rumba De Barcelona
Panik Panik
Manu Chao
Panik Panik
Panik Panik
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Raining In Paradise
Manu Chao
Raining In Paradise
Raining In Paradise
Clandestino
Manu Chao
Clandestino
Clandestino
Mentira
Manu Chao
Mentira
Mentira
Me Gustas Tu
Manu Chao
Me Gustas Tu
Me Gustas Tu
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Senegal Fast Food (Shaka Loves You Remix) (feat. Manu Chao)
Amadou & Mariam
Senegal Fast Food (Shaka Loves You Remix) (feat. Manu Chao)
Minha Galera
Manu Chao
Minha Galera
Minha Galera
Desaparecido
Man Chao
Desaparecido
Desaparecido
Performer
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Sone Otro Mundo
Manu Chao
Sone Otro Mundo
Sone Otro Mundo
Mala Fama
Manu Chao
Mala Fama
Mala Fama
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
