Tin Men and The Telephone
Tin Men and The Telephone Performances & Interviews
Tin Men & The Telephone perform Voor de Deur
Tin Men & The Telephone - Voor de Deur
Tin Men and the Telephone explain their innovative way of making music to Al
Al catches up with Tin Men & The Telephone
Final Piece
Tin Men and The Telephone
Final Piece
Final Piece
Rhythm
Tin Men and The Telephone
Rhythm
Rhythm
Harmony
Tin Men and The Telephone
Harmony
Harmony
Melody
Tin Men and The Telephone
Melody
Melody
Guessing Game: Wannabe
Tin Men and The Telephone
Guessing Game: Wannabe
Guessing Game: Wannabe
Guessing Game: Sound Garden
Tin Men and The Telephone
Guessing Game: Sound Garden
Guessing Game: Sound Garden
Guessing Game: Shape of You
Tin Men and The Telephone
Guessing Game: Shape of You
Guessing Game: Shape of You
Not Today
Tin Men and The Telephone
Not Today
Not Today
Tennis
Tin Men and The Telephone
Tennis
Tennis
AI Weapons
Tin Men and The Telephone
AI Weapons
AI Weapons
Someday My Prince Will Come
Tin Men and The Telephone
Someday My Prince Will Come
Someday My Prince Will Come
Voor de Deur
Tin Men and The Telephone
Voor de Deur
Voor de Deur
Op 114
Tin Men and The Telephone
Op 114
Op 114
Furie
Tin Men and The Telephone
Furie
Furie
Comme Des Chiens
Tin Men and The Telephone
Comme Des Chiens
Comme Des Chiens
Skit
Tin Men and The Telephone
Skit
Skit
Last played on
The Wall
Tin Men and The Telephone
The Wall
The Wall
Last played on
Skit 2
Tin Men and The Telephone
Skit 2
Skit 2
Last played on
Improvised
Tin Men and The Telephone
Improvised
Improvised
Autonomous Weapons
Tin Men and The Telephone
Autonomous Weapons
Autonomous Weapons
Raining In Amsterdam
Tin Men and The Telephone
Raining In Amsterdam
Raining In Amsterdam
Garnerin' A Bit
Tin Men and The Telephone
Garnerin' A Bit
Garnerin' A Bit
Sequencer
Tin Men and The Telephone
Sequencer
Sequencer
What Should Jazz Sound like in 2014?
E A Roe & Tin Men and The Telephone
What Should Jazz Sound like in 2014?
What Should Jazz Sound like in 2014?
Composer
Last played on
Pitch
Tin Men and The Telephone
Pitch
Pitch
Last played on
Dols Balls
Tin Men and The Telephone
Dols Balls
Dols Balls
The Cow
Tin Men and The Telephone
The Cow
The Cow
Lin Chan
Tin Men and The Telephone
Lin Chan
Lin Chan
De Bal
Tin Men and The Telephone
De Bal
De Bal
