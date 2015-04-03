Blondie ChaplinBorn 7 July 1951
Blondie Chaplin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/756335e3-00c1-4094-b878-b28d70477fd2
Blondie Chaplin Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence William "Blondie" Chaplin (born 7 July 1951) is a singer and guitarist from Durban, South Africa, where he played in the band The Flames in the mid-to late-1960s. He became known to international audiences in the early 1970s as a singer and guitarist for The Beach Boys. He is a long-term backing vocalist, percussionist, and acoustic rhythm guitarist for English band The Rolling Stones on their recordings and tours over a 15-year period, starting in 1997. To date he has released two solo studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blondie Chaplin Tracks
Sort by
Sail Away (feat. Blondie Chaplin & Al Jardine)
Brian Wilson
Sail Away (feat. Blondie Chaplin & Al Jardine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l8mlp.jpglink
Sail Away (feat. Blondie Chaplin & Al Jardine)
Last played on
Back to artist