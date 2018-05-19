Davide SalvadoBorn 24 July 1981
Davide Salvado is a Galician Traditional music and World music singer from Galicia, Spain. He performed at World Music Expo 2014 in trio with accordionist Santi Cribeiro and Cristian Silva on pipes and percussion.
