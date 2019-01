Lucas Mascarenhas Santana (born October 18, 1970), known as his stage name Lucas Santtana, is a Brazilian singer, composer and producer from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. In his CD, Sem Nostalgia (YB Music, 2009), he recreates the Brazilian guitar tradition, mixing up sounds from the 1950s, like João Gilberto and Dorival Caymmi, with mashups, samples and his own creations.

