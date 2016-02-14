Anto ÕnnisBorn 1979
Anto Õnnis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04718xy.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/755dae10-b917-466a-91b0-9a3509026d67
Anto Õnnis Tracks
Sort by
The Honie-suckle - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Honie-suckle - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Honie-suckle - almaine
Oedipus Z.583: Music for a while
Henry Purcell
Oedipus Z.583: Music for a while
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Oedipus Z.583: Music for a while
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
The Night watch - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Night watch - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Night watch - almaine
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
Henry Purcell
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
Heigh ho holiday
Anthony Holborne
Heigh ho holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Heigh ho holiday
Now is the month of maying
Thomas Morley
Now is the month of maying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Now is the month of maying
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
Claudio Monteverdi
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
Vaga su spina ascosa
Claudio Monteverdi
Vaga su spina ascosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vaga su spina ascosa
Eri gia tutta mia
Claudio Monteverdi
Eri gia tutta mia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Eri gia tutta mia
Salve Regina
Claudio Monteverdi
Salve Regina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Salve Regina
Back to artist