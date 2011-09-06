Anthony Crawford (born May 5, 1957, Birmingham, Alabama, United States) is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, who has worked with many well-known musicians in the studio, onstage and as a songwriter. Crawford has also released several solo albums in addition to two albums and a DVD with his wife, Savana Lee, as Sugarcane Jane.

Crawford has recently opened, Admiral Bean Studio, to the public and is already working on several veteran artist's forthcoming albums.

Although born in Birmingham, Nashville became Anthony's home, where he performed live at Opryland, toured with the Sonny James Band, and appeared on television’s Hee Haw and The Ralph Emery Show. He caught the eye of many in Nashville including Rounder Records and Little Dog Records.

After traveling throughout the Southeast playing various string instruments, his opportunities expanded to include tours with Neil Young. In between tours with Young backing bands The Shocking Pinks, International Harvesters, and Electric Band, Anthony also toured with Steve Winwood, Dwight Yoakam, Vince Gill, the Pegi Young Band, Nicolette Larson and Blackhawk.