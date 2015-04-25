Dave DallwitzBorn 25 October 1914. Died 23 March 2003
Dave Dallwitz Biography (Wikipedia)
David Friedrich Dallwitz (25 October 1914 – 23 March 2003) was a South Australian jazz and classical musician, bandleader, composer, painter, and art teacher whose work spanned almost seven decades. He led jazz, Dixieland, and ragtime bands, and performed with classical chamber music groups.
