Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi (born 11 August 1988), better known by his stage name Kwesta, is a South African rapper and songwriter. He was born in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. He is currently signed to his own Independent and media company known as Rap Lyf with co-founder Kid X. His third studio album DaKAR II was released on 26 February 2016. His latest song is called "Spirit", the video of which was shot in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.