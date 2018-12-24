KwestaSouth African rapper. Born 11 August 1988
Kwesta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060x169.jpg
1988-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7559f591-d012-468f-bab9-43f3d57b54c7
Kwesta Biography (Wikipedia)
Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi (born 11 August 1988), better known by his stage name Kwesta, is a South African rapper and songwriter. He was born in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. He is currently signed to his own Independent and media company known as Rap Lyf with co-founder Kid X. His third studio album DaKAR II was released on 26 February 2016. His latest song is called "Spirit", the video of which was shot in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kwesta Tracks
Sort by
Ngud' (feat. Cassper Nyovest)
Kwesta
Ngud' (feat. Cassper Nyovest)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Ngud' (feat. Cassper Nyovest)
Last played on
Japan vs. Spirit
Famous Dex
Japan vs. Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Japan vs. Spirit
Last played on
Banger (Mamawe)
Preto Show & DaVido
Banger (Mamawe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgpb.jpglink
Banger (Mamawe)
Last played on
Spirit (feat. Wale)
Kwesta
Spirit (feat. Wale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Spirit (feat. Wale)
Last played on
Your Number vs. Distance
Ayo Jay
Your Number vs. Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nw0ds.jpglink
Your Number vs. Distance
Last played on
Believe (feat. Mugeez & Kwesta)
M.anifest
Believe (feat. Mugeez & Kwesta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Believe (feat. Mugeez & Kwesta)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Believe
Mugeez & Kwesta
Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
Believe
Performer
Last played on
High On Life (feat. Tia Black)
Kwesta
High On Life (feat. Tia Black)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x16s.jpglink
High On Life (feat. Tia Black)
Last played on
Back to artist