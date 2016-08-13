Huey LongBorn 25 April 1904. Died 10 June 2009
Huey Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7555c703-a460-4e42-853d-6269e850de50
Huey Long Biography (Wikipedia)
Huey Long (April 25, 1904 – June 10, 2009) was an American jazz and swing singer-songwriter and musician and was a member of the close harmony vocal traditional pop group The Ink Spots.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huey Long Tracks
Sort by
Elvis stole my gal
Huey Long
Elvis stole my gal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elvis stole my gal
Last played on
Huey Long Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist