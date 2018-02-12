LontanoClassical ensemble. Formed 1976
1976
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra - II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
Dame Ethel Smyth
Sexteto Mistico
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
The Boatswain's Mate (Overture)
Dame Ethel Smyth
The Old woman of Beare
Nicola LeFanu
