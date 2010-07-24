Jimmy JacksonAmerican jazz pianist, keyboardist and organist
Jimmy Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7550e3ef-e7ae-4f61-a448-b64802a57f63
Jimmy Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Footsteps In The Shadows
Jimmy Jackson
Footsteps In The Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Footsteps In The Shadows
Last played on
Jimmy Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"When its about to break, it sounds the best." Michael Kiwanuka celebrates Sly and the Family Stone
-
Funk Family Tree: Sly & The Family Stone - Mable John
-
Funk Family Tree: Labi Siffre - Sly And The Family Stone
-
Funk Family Tree: Rotary Connection - Oliver Sain
-
Funk Family Tree: Archie Bell & The Drells – The New Rotary Connection
Back to artist