Die Kreuzen Biography (Wikipedia)
Die Kreuzen (pronounced Dee-Kroytzen) is an American rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin formed in 1981. The name, which was taken from a German Bible, is grammatically incorrect German for "the crosses." They began as a hardcore punk group and evolved musically to alternative rock.
