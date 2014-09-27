Ben DixonJazz drummer. Born 25 December 1934
Ben Dixon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/754cb2b0-7221-4271-a18a-90f9639ec24d
Ben Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Dixon (born 25 December 1934 in Gaffney, South Carolina) is an American jazz drummer.
Dixon is best known for his contributions to many soul jazz albums on the Blue Note label led by Grant Green, Lou Donaldson and Big John Patton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Dixon Tracks
Sort by
Whatever Lola Wants
Grant Green
Whatever Lola Wants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever Lola Wants
Last played on
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
John Patton
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
Last played on
Back to artist