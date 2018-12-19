Bruce BrubakerBorn 1 February 1959
Bruce Brubaker
1959-02-01
Bruce Brubaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Brubaker, the American artist, musician, concert pianist, and writer, was born in Iowa.
A Room
John Cage
Ellis Island for two pianos
Meredith Monk
Keyboard Study 2, Version 3 (Arandel Remix)
Bruce Brubaker
Opening
Philip Glass
Opening
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island
Meredith Monk
The Time Curve Prelude No 1
William Duckworth
Mad Rush
Philip Glass
Metamorphosis 5 (PLAID remix)
Bruce Brubaker
Metamorphosis 2
Philip Glass
Knee Play 4
Bruce Brubaker
Ellis Island
Meredith Monk
Parlour Games
Meredith Monk
Window In 7's
Meredith Monk
