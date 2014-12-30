Roza EskenaziDied 2 December 1980
Roza Eskenazi
Roza Eskenazi Biography (Wikipedia)
Roza Eskenazi (mid-1890s – 2 December 1980, Greek: Ρόζα Εσκενάζυ) was a famous Jewish-Greek singer of rebetiko and Greek folk music born in Constantinople, whose recording and stage career extended from the late 1920s into the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roza Eskenazi Tracks
Nea Meraklou
Roza Eskenazi
Nea Meraklou
Nea Meraklou
En Taxei
Roza Eskenazi
En Taxei
En Taxei
Yeorgiádhis: Tou Psará o Yiós
Roza Eskenazi
Yeorgiádhis: Tou Psará o Yiós
Yeorgiádhis: Tou Psará o Yiós
Roza Eskenazi Links
