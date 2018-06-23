John LavenderPianist, born in Australia
John Lavender
John Lavender Tracks
Mock Morris
Percy Grainger
When the World was Young for two pianos
Percy Grainger
The Wrath of Odin for two pianos
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore
Percy Grainger
Pritteling, Prattleing, Pretty Poll Parrot
Percy Grainger
Spoon River
Percy Grainger
Country Gardens
Percy Grainger
The Keel Row
England.Traditional, Wayne Marshall, John Lavender, Rhondda Gillespie, Antony Gray & Percy Grainger
English Waltz for two pianos
Penelope Thwaites
