Rachelle Ann "Shin" Villalobos Go-Spies (born August 31, 1986) is a Filipino singer and international musical theater actress. Her First Burn single together with Lexi Lawson, Arianna Afsar, Julia Harriman and Shoba Narayan debuted and peaked at number 1 in iTunes U.S, number 64 in UK Official Charts, number 46 in iTunes worldwide and number 22 in Billboard Chart Digital Songs category, making her the first Philippine-based recording artist to reach number 1 the U.S. music chart.

She began her career by participating in and winning several singing competitions, the first of which was in the long-running Philippine variety show Eat Bulaga! at age eleven. She rose to fame when she emerged as the Grand Champion of the reality talent search Search for a Star in 2004. She was previously managed by VIVA Artist Agency and Viva Records. She is currently managed by Cornerstone Talent Management Center.

Go won the Silver Prize award for her song, "From The Start", at the Shanghai Music Festival 2005 and Best Own song, "Isang Lahi", at the Astana International Song Festival 2005 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Since then, she has headlined concerts locally and internationally, recorded seven albums, which became certified gold and double platinum records.