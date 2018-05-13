Natasha St‐PierBorn 10 February 1981
Natasha St‐Pier
1981-02-10
Natasha St‐Pier Biography (Wikipedia)
Natasha St-Pier (born 10 February 1981) is a Canadian singer of Acadian origin who has spent most of her career in France. She was coach in the second and third season of The Voice Belgique (The Voice of Belgium).
Natasha St‐Pier Tracks
My Heart If You Will Swear
My Heart If You Will Swear
Je N'ai Que Mon Ame
Je N'ai Que Mon Ame
