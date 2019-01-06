BadBadNotGood (stylized as BADBADNOTGOOD) is an instrumental music group from Toronto, Ontario. The group includes keyboardist Matthew Tavares, bassist Chester Hansen, saxophonist Leland Whitty, and drummer Alexander Sowinski. They are known for their interpretations of hip hop tracks and their collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, Mick Jenkins, and Ghostface Killah.