BadBadNotGood (stylized as BADBADNOTGOOD) is an instrumental music group from Toronto, Ontario. The group includes keyboardist Matthew Tavares, bassist Chester Hansen, saxophonist Leland Whitty, and drummer Alexander Sowinski. They are known for their interpretations of hip hop tracks and their collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, Mick Jenkins, and Ghostface Killah.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia