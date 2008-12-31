WISEJapanese Hip-Hop MC. Born 10 August 1979
Seiji Kameyama (亀山晴児 Kameyama Seiji, born on August 10, 1979), better known by his stage name Wise, is a Japanese hip hop recording artist who raps in both English and Japanese. His mother is American and his father is Japanese and during high school, he lived in the United States. He is affiliated with the creative group Kazenohito. In 2005, he formed the group Wise'N'SonPub with beatmaker SonPub and the group Teriyaki Boyz with Ryo-Z, Ilmari (from Rip Slyme) and Verbal (from M-Flo). He made his major debut as a solo artist with the single "Shine Like A Star" on February 21, 2007.
