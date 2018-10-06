Dirty SouthDragan Roganovic, DJ and producer. Born 15 November 1978
Dirty South
1978-11-15
Dirty South Biography (Wikipedia)
Dragan Roganović (born 15 November 1978), better known by his stage name Dirty South is a Serbian-Australian DJ, record producer and remixer based in Melbourne.
Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Sonar
Night Walks
I Swear
Walking Alone (feat. Erik Hecht)
All Of Us (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Anima)
All Of Us (feat. ANIMA!)
Drift
All Of Us (Klahr Remix)
Find A Way (Anevo Remix) (feat. Rudy)
Just Dream (feat. Rudy)
City of Dreams
It's Too Late
Let It Go (Remix)
Unbreakable (SNBRN Remix)
With You (feat. FMLYBND)
Tunnel Vision (feat. SomeKindaWonderful)
Unbreakable
City Of Dreams (feat. Ruben Haze)
With You
Open Your Heart (Ivan Gough & Jebu Vicious 21 Remix) (feat. Dirty South)
City Of Dreams (Dash Berlin Remix) (feat. Ruben Haze)
Halo
Until The End (Tom Staar Remix) (feat. Joe Gil)
Until The End
City Of Dreams (Jacques Lu Cont Remix) (feat. Ruben Haze)
Your Heart (Michael Brun Remix) (feat. Joe Of Gil)
Until The End (Extended Mix) (feat. Joe Gil)
Something Like You (Extended Mix) (feat. Rudy)
