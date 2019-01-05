Big Doctor and the Medics is a British glam rock band formed in London in 1981. The group was most successful during the 1980s and is best known for their cover of Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" which reached No. 1 in the UK Singles Chart. The band currently performs, with a different line-up, as a tribute act to various artists. The group's musical style includes neo-psychedelia, glam rock, new wave and pop rock.