Doctor and the Medics
Doctor and the Medics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/753e9278-19e0-471f-bf9e-786b590bb9cc
Doctor and the Medics Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Doctor and the Medics is a British glam rock band formed in London in 1981. The group was most successful during the 1980s and is best known for their cover of Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" which reached No. 1 in the UK Singles Chart. The band currently performs, with a different line-up, as a tribute act to various artists. The group's musical style includes neo-psychedelia, glam rock, new wave and pop rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doctor and the Medics Tracks
Sort by
Spirit In The Sky
Doctor and the Medics
Spirit In The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s8v6p.jpglink
Spirit In The Sky
Last played on
Burn
Doctor and the Medics
Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn
Last played on
Waterloo
Doctor and the Medics
Waterloo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqny1.jpglink
Waterloo
Last played on
Doctor and the Medics Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist