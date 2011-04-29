Jonas Pettersson better known as Juvelen (English: The Jewel), (born July 15, 1976) is an electro-pop singer from Stockholm, Sweden. Jonas Pettersson was previously a member of the indie pop band Pine Forest Crunch in the 1990s and the synthpop band Camera in the early 2000s. His music has been described as "electronic falsetto pop with a fragrance of soul music". His music is influenced by Prince, amongst others.

The song They Don't Love You from his debut album 1 features in the Samsung Tocco Ultra advert.