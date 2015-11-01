John CampbellUS blues guitarist, singer & songwriter. Born 20 January 1952. Died 13 June 1993
John Campbell
1952-01-20
John Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Allen Campbell (January 20, 1952 – June 13, 1993) was an American blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter.
John Campbell Tracks
Down In The Hole
John Campbell
Down In The Hole
Down In The Hole
Fear A'choiridh
John Campbell
Fear A'choiridh
Fear A'choiridh
Uilleam Nam Fiadh
John Campbell
Uilleam Nam Fiadh
Uilleam Nam Fiadh
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
John Campbell
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
Performer
Nighean Bhuidhe Bhan
John Campbell
Nighean Bhuidhe Bhan
Nighean Bhuidhe Bhan
Performer
Oran Mor Sgorrabreac
John Campbell
Oran Mor Sgorrabreac
Oran Mor Sgorrabreac
The Biggest Liar in Mullaghbawn
John Campbell
The Biggest Liar in Mullaghbawn
Bothag na h-airidh
John Campbell
Bothag na h-airidh
Bothag na h-airidh
NIGHEAN BHUIDHE BHAN
John Campbell
NIGHEAN BHUIDHE BHAN
NIGHEAN BHUIDHE BHAN
