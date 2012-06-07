Peter Elkas (born July 24, 1976) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, signed to MapleMusic Recordings. Born in Montreal, Quebec,Elkas spent twelve years as part of the Montreal band Local Rabbits, with whom he started playing as a teenager. He released his first solo album, Party of One, in 2004, and has opened for such artists as Ron Sexsmith, Joel Plaskett, Feist and k-os. Charlie Sexton produced Elkas' 2007 release, Wall of Fire. Along with Ian McGettigan, Elkas produced an album of all original material, 2011's Repeat Offender on New Scotland Records.