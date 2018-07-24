Bobby EllisBorn 2 July 1932. Died 18 October 2016
Bobby Ellis
1932-07-02
Bobby Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Ellis OD (2 July 1932 – 18 October 2016) was a Jamaican trumpet player. He worked with many reggae artists including Peter Tosh, Burning Spear and The Revolutionaries.
Bobby Ellis Tracks
Djamballa
Dirty Harry & Bobby Ellis
Djamballa
Djamballa
Stormy Weather
Bobby Ellis
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Determination Skank
Tommy McCook
Determination Skank
Determination Skank
Step Softly
Bobby Ellis
Step Softly
Step Softly
Ska Baby
Bobby Ellis
Ska Baby
Ska Baby
Shank I Shek
Bobby Ellis
Shank I Shek
Shank I Shek
Shank I Sheck Freestyle
Bobby Ellis
Shank I Sheck Freestyle
Shank I Sheck Freestyle
Alfred Hitchcock
The Crystalites
Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Fly Right Boogie
Bobby Ellis
Fly Right Boogie
Fly Right Boogie
Satta Dub
Agustus Pablo, Leroy Horsemouth, Robert (Robby) Shakespear, Richard (Dirty Harry) Hall, Aston "Family Man" Barrett, Carlton "Carly" Barrett, Earl "Chinna" Smith, Vin Gordon & Bobby Ellis
Satta Dub
Satta Dub
