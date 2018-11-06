Tom BeghinBelgian classical pianist. Born 1967
Tom Beghin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7535ca07-5069-4abc-8a4c-06b805ee3d51
Tom Beghin Tracks
Sort by
La Gaité - Rondo brillant pour le Piano Forte in A major
Ignaz Moscheles
La Gaité - Rondo brillant pour le Piano Forte in A major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Gaité - Rondo brillant pour le Piano Forte in A major
Last played on
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran
Ignaz Moscheles
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran
Last played on
Piano Sonata in E major Op.109
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in E major Op.109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata in E major Op.109
Last played on
Grosse Sonate for Pianoforte in E major (Op.41)
Ignaz Moscheles
Grosse Sonate for Pianoforte in E major (Op.41)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grosse Sonate for Pianoforte in E major (Op.41)
Last played on
Grandes Variations sur la Marche favorite de l'Empereur
Ignaz Moscheles
Grandes Variations sur la Marche favorite de l'Empereur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grandes Variations sur la Marche favorite de l'Empereur
Last played on
Sonate melancolique for piano in F sharp minor (Op.49)
Ignaz Moscheles
Sonate melancolique for piano in F sharp minor (Op.49)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonate melancolique for piano in F sharp minor (Op.49)
Last played on
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran, fantasia for piano, Op. 94
Ignaz Moscheles
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran, fantasia for piano, Op. 94
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist