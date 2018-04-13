Sigbjørn Bernhoft OsaBorn 3 May 1910. Died 2 February 1990
Sigbjørn Bernhoft Osa
1910-05-03
Sigbjørn Bernhoft Osa (3 May 1910 – 2 February 1990) was a Norwegian fiddler and traditional folk musician. He was one of the best known Norwegian performers of folk music in the 1900s.
