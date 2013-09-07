Icebreaker InternationalUK electronic/techno duo
Icebreaker International
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75339afb-1a97-4acb-bdbe-0bdf0abc3469
Icebreaker International Biography (Wikipedia)
Icebreaker International is an Electronic band formed by musicians Alexander Perls and Simon Break. They have released three albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Icebreaker International Tracks
Sort by
The Long Boom
Icebreaker International
The Long Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Boom
Last played on
Icebreaker International Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist