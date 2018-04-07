Jessica Rose James Decker (born April 12, 1988) is an American country pop singer, songwriter and reality television personality. At age 15, after auditioning for and being rejected by most of the country labels in Nashville, Tennessee, James began working on refining her craft with Carla Wallace of Big Yellow Dog Music. One of her songs attracted the attention of Mercury Records which offered her a recording contract. She released her debut album, Jessie James, in 2009. A few years later in 2013, she starred with her husband Eric Decker, a wide receiver in the National Football League, in the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which stopped airing in April 2014, but returned in September 2017. On April 18, 2014, James released an EP through iTunes with 19 Recordings entitled Comin' Home. On her new label Epic, she released a five-track EP Gold on February 17, 2017, and released a surprise live EP on June 9, 2017 titled Blackbird Sessions. On October 13, 2017, she released her second full-length album and first for Epic Records, Southern Girl City Lights. On This Holiday, her first full-length Christmas album, was released on October 26, 2018.