Wolfgang Manz (born 1960 in Düsseldorf) is a German pianist.
He won Berlin's 1980 Mendelssohn competition and was awarded 2nd prizes at Leeds' (1981) and Brussels' (1983) competitions. An international concert career ensued. A professor at Nürnberg's Musikhochschule, he remains active in his homeland.
Violin Sonatina in A Minor: III. Allegro finale
Pauline Viardot
Violin Sonatina in A Minor: III. Allegro finale
Violin Sonatina in A Minor: III. Allegro finale
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezfzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-06T01:53:28
6
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
